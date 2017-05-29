App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2017 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 885: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Somany Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 885 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 885: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics


Somany has augmented its sanitaryware capacity from 3 lakh pieces per annum (pa) to 11.5 lakh pieces pa. Currently, sanitaryware & bath fittings business contribute 7.2% of total revenues. The management is quite bullish on its prospects and expects the contribution to rise to ~9% in FY18E and 12-15% over the next three to four years.


Outlook


With superior earnings growth of 27.8% (vs. Kajaria’s 23.3%) over FY17-19E and similar return ratio profile, we have assigned a BUY rating to the stock & ascribed a revised target price of Rs 885 (25x FY19E EPS at 17% discount to Kajaria, in line with historical average).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Somany Ceramics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.