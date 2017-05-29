Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 885: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics

Somany has augmented its sanitaryware capacity from 3 lakh pieces per annum (pa) to 11.5 lakh pieces pa. Currently, sanitaryware & bath fittings business contribute 7.2% of total revenues. The management is quite bullish on its prospects and expects the contribution to rise to ~9% in FY18E and 12-15% over the next three to four years.

Outlook

With superior earnings growth of 27.8% (vs. Kajaria’s 23.3%) over FY17-19E and similar return ratio profile, we have assigned a BUY rating to the stock & ascribed a revised target price of Rs 885 (25x FY19E EPS at 17% discount to Kajaria, in line with historical average).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.