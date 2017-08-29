App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 28, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 880: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Somany Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated 18 August 2017.

Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 880: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Somany Ceramics

Somany Ceramics (Somany) saw a  significant drop in volumes ( - 1 6 % YoY) on account of  disruptions led by  a)  SAP roll - out  (upgraded to  S4  HANA; impact  in  April) and  b)  de - stocking  by channel prior to the  GST rollout (impact in June) . The consequent negative operating leverage led to a  61% decline in adj. net income (60 % below JMFe) . While ERP has stabilised fully, GST destocking has not yet reversed. Management remains confident about medium - term double - digit volume growth and operating margin expansion on the back of investments into brand equity, product portfolio upgrades and an improvement in  the  retail  mix. We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY call.

Outlook

We continue to value it at 25x’Sep19EPS to arrive at a Sep’18TP of INR 880. We maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Somany Ceramic

