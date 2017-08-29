Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 880: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Somany Ceramics

Somany Ceramics (Somany) saw a significant drop in volumes ( - 1 6 % YoY) on account of disruptions led by a) SAP roll - out (upgraded to S4 HANA; impact in April) and b) de - stocking by channel prior to the GST rollout (impact in June) . The consequent negative operating leverage led to a 61% decline in adj. net income (60 % below JMFe) . While ERP has stabilised fully, GST destocking has not yet reversed. Management remains confident about medium - term double - digit volume growth and operating margin expansion on the back of investments into brand equity, product portfolio upgrades and an improvement in the retail mix. We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY call.

Outlook

We continue to value it at 25x’Sep19EPS to arrive at a Sep’18TP of INR 880. We maintain BUY.

