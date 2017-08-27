App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Solar Industries India; target of Rs 985: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Solar Industries India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 985 in its research report dated August 22, 2017.

Buy Solar Industries India; target of Rs 985: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Solar Industries India


We attended the AGM on 21st August, 2017 and had the privilege to meet the top Management including independent directors of Solar Industries’ and we came back with much confidence regarding the business strategies of the company going forward.  1) Industrial explosives sector is expected to grow at 7-8% volume growth over the next 2-3 years but company expects to grow at 15% volume growth. Further the company plans to increase its explosives manufacturing capacity from 4.4 lakh MT currently to 7 lakh MT by 2020.  2) Company now has orders of INR 140crs in defense and deliveries has already started and expects INR 100 crs in current year. Long term target for defense remains at INR 500crs by 2020.   3) Total capex of INR 900crs over next 3 years with plans to setup manufacturing capacity in Australia, Ghana and 3 other countries. Company now envisions to grow overseas sales to INR 1000crs by 2020 from current INR 350crs.  4) South Africa utilization by year end would be at 70% and expects INR 60crs revenue in current year and expects to achieve total overseas revenue of INR 565crs in the current year  5) The company is bidding for 8 critical RFPs and RFQs by Government of India out of which company expects to get order for 3 products.   6) Delay in procedural issues from Government side has led to slower execution of defense products. However, India and China standoff at Doklam has led to pick up in order enquiries. Company expects healthy traction in defense segment by Q3 FY18 onwards.

Outlook

Commissioning of South African plant, expected entry into the Australian market and stability in other export markets provide better revenue visibility for the company. SIIL’s defence foray continues to remain niche with growing potential on account of Government of India’s “Make in India” drive. We believe that smooth execution of defence orders will lead to re-rating of the stock. SIIL over the last two years (FY15, FY16) has traded at an average forward PE of 26x. We factor in the increased domestic infrastructure activities, ramp-up in domestic coal production on account of reduction in imports and growing potential of the defense segment of the company and assign a P/E of 30X on its FY19E earnings of INR 32.8 resulting into a target price of INR 985/share. We maintain our “BUY” rating on the stock. At CMP of INR 855, SIIL trades at 40x FY17 EPS of INR 21.4, 30.2x FY18E EPS of INR 28.3 and 26.1x FY19E EPS of INR 32.8.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Solar Industries India

