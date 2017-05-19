Buy Sobha; target of Rs 520: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Sobha

We expect Sobha’s operations to scale up in view of steady execution of ongoing projects and expected uptick in Bangalore residential demand driven by strong office space leasing in past few years coupled with better affordability.

Outlook

We have raised our FY18E real estate NAV to INR 640 (INR 573 earlier) and our new TP is INR 520 (INR 410 earlier). The revision is led by improved demand outlook, lowering of discount rate and tailwinds from affordable housing benefits. Maintain ‘BUY’.

