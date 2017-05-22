Buy Sobha; target of Rs 500: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Sobha

Sobha Developers’ (SDL) 4QFY17 net profit came in 30.6% ahead of estimates. This was led by contracting business, with 37% revenue contribution vs avg 30% historically and two new projects hitting revenue threshold, adding Rs 630mn in realty segment.

Outlook

Whilst SDL has not shared FY18E pre-sales guidance owing to RERA and GST headwinds, we model for 3.3mn sqft pre-sales in the base case, going by the cross-cycle average of 3mn sqft pre-sales. Upgrade to BUY with an increased NAV of Rs 500/share (largely on account of 400bps reduction in WACC to 16.1%).

