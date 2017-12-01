Buy Snowman Logistics Ltd; target of Rs 76: GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital's research report on Snowman Logistics Ltd

Snowman Logistics Limited (SLL), founded in 1993, is the leading integrated temperature controlled logistics service provider operating across locations, servicing customers on a pan - India basis. They have set - up temperature controlled warehouses adjacent to cities with a large potential for sourcing and/or consumption of temperature sensitive products including the larger cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The company offers Premium based high quality storage, distribution and value added services.

Outlook

We assign a BUY rating on the stock with a price target of `76 in next 12 months which is more than 30 % upside from its current levels.

