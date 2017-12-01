App
Dec 01, 2017 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Snowman Logistics Ltd; target of Rs 76: GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital is bullish on Snowman Logistics Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 76 in its research report dated 22 November 2017.

 
 
GEPL Capital's research report on Snowman Logistics Ltd

Snowman Logistics Limited (SLL), founded in 1993, is the leading integrated temperature controlled logistics service provider operating across locations, servicing customers on a pan - India basis. They have set - up temperature controlled warehouses adjacent to cities with a large potential for sourcing and/or consumption of temperature sensitive products including the larger cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The company offers Premium based high quality storage, distribution and value added services.

Outlook

We assign a BUY rating on the stock with a price target of `76 in next 12 months which is more than  30 % upside from its current levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #GEPL Capital #Recommendations #Snowman Logistics

