Nov 23, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SML Isuzu; target of Rs 1225: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on SML Isuzu has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1225 in its research report dated November 11, 2017.

HDFC Securities's research report on SML Isuzu


SML Isuzu  posted  in-line  revenue at Rs 2.27bn (-25% YoY) in 2Q. Volumes fell by 35% YoY (2.26k), owing to unsold BS3 inventory, insufficient supply of  chassis  frame components, shortage of BS4 components and a slowdown in Bus  demand.  EBITDA  came  in  at  Rs  45mn  (-74% YoY), with margin at 2% (-338bps  YoY),  impacted by operating de-leverage and conversion cost (~Rs 8mn) of vehicles from BS3 to BS4.  Although  1HFY18 numbers were hit by component supply issues and a slowdown in the School Bus and lower-tonnage truck demand, we expect 15% volume CAGR for  SMLI  over  FY18-20E,  led  by  recovery  in demand for the School Bus segment and expanding presence in the cargo segment.

Outlook
Going  ahead,  we  believe  SMLI’s growth will be based on (1) Strong brand equity  in  the  School Bus segment, and debottlenecking of capacity in the peak  season,  (2)  Increase  in  capacity  utilisation led by an expanding presence  in  the cargo segment (volume has doubled in the last three years from  3.1K  to  6.5K units), (3) Technology support from Isuzu Motors (owns 15%  stake  in  the  company),  (4)  Expanding the product and distribution network(added  30  dealers  in  past  two  years,  total  127)  ,  and  (5) Improvement  in  margins  led  by operating leverage. Current valuations at 17/13x for FY19/20E appear attractive. We value SMLI on 20x P/E on Sept-19E EPS. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1225.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

