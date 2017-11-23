Buy SML Isuzu; target of Rs 1225: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on SML Isuzu

SML Isuzu posted in-line revenue at Rs 2.27bn (-25% YoY) in 2Q. Volumes fell by 35% YoY (2.26k), owing to unsold BS3 inventory, insufficient supply of chassis frame components, shortage of BS4 components and a slowdown in Bus demand. EBITDA came in at Rs 45mn (-74% YoY), with margin at 2% (-338bps YoY), impacted by operating de-leverage and conversion cost (~Rs 8mn) of vehicles from BS3 to BS4. Although 1HFY18 numbers were hit by component supply issues and a slowdown in the School Bus and lower-tonnage truck demand, we expect 15% volume CAGR for SMLI over FY18-20E, led by recovery in demand for the School Bus segment and expanding presence in the cargo segment.

Going ahead, we believe SMLI’s growth will be based on (1) Strong brand equity in the School Bus segment, and debottlenecking of capacity in the peak season, (2) Increase in capacity utilisation led by an expanding presence in the cargo segment (volume has doubled in the last three years from 3.1K to 6.5K units), (3) Technology support from Isuzu Motors (owns 15% stake in the company), (4) Expanding the product and distribution network(added 30 dealers in past two years, total 127) , and (5) Improvement in margins led by operating leverage. Current valuations at 17/13x for FY19/20E appear attractive. We value SMLI on 20x P/E on Sept-19E EPS. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1225.

