Buy Skipper; target of Rs 254: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Skipper

Skipper has delivered a strong performance in 1QFY18 as well with its net revenue growing by 39.6% YoY to Rs4.32bn led by healthy performance in Engineering Products and Infra Projects segments. Reported revenue includes sale of surplus inventory worth Rs500-550mn carried forward from 4QFY17, in absence of which revenue would have grown by 24% YoY. Looking ahead, we continue to believe that a sizeable order book, huge imminent opportunities and diversification into PVC business firmly place Skipper on higher growth trajectory.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with an upwardly revised Target Price of Rs254.

