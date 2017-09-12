App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 12, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Skipper; target of Rs 254: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on Skipper has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 254 in its research report dated 06 September 2017.

Reliance Securities' research report on Skipper

Skipper has delivered a strong performance in 1QFY18 as well with its net revenue growing by 39.6% YoY to Rs4.32bn led by healthy performance in Engineering Products and Infra Projects segments. Reported revenue includes sale of surplus inventory worth Rs500-550mn carried forward from 4QFY17, in absence of which revenue would have grown by 24% YoY. Looking ahead, we continue to believe that a sizeable order book, huge imminent opportunities and diversification into PVC business firmly place Skipper on higher growth trajectory.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with an upwardly revised Target Price of Rs254.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Reliance Securities #Skipper

