Sep 12, 2017 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Skipper; target of Rs 245: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Skipper has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated 07 September 2017.

Buy Skipper; target of Rs 245: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Skipper

Skipper’s 1QFY18 results came in ahead of our estimates on back of dispatches of undelivered inventory in the Engineering segment, held at the beginning of the quarter. Revenue grew 40% YoY led by growth in the Engineering segment (+42% YoY). Polymer segment registered a mere 3% growth on the back of GST transition. EBITDA margins stood at 12.9% (-90bps YoY). APAT grew 52% YoY to Rs 160mn. Order inflow stood at Rs 3.6bn, resulting in an order backlog of Rs 26.4bn (+10% YoY), providing comfort to our revenue estimates for FY18/19E.

Outlook

Reiterate BUY with TP of Rs 245/share (15/15/25x Jun-19E EPS for Engineering / Infrastructure / Polymer business).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Skipper

