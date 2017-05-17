App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Skipper; target of Rs 223: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Skipper has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 223 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Buy Skipper; target of Rs 223: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Skipper


Skipper’s 4QFY17 results (adjusted for forex gains) were in line with our estimates. Revenue grew 7% YoY, led by 25% growth in the PVC business. As per the mgmt, PVC sales normalised starting Feb-17 (post demonet impact).


Outlook


With ROEs consistently over 20%, valuations (13.2x FY19E EPS) look attractive, both on a relative and absolute basis. Reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 223/share (15x FY19E EPS), implying a 13% upside from current levels.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Skipper

