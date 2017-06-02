Buy SKF India; target of Rs 1716: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on SKF India

SKF India’s (SKF) Q4FY17 revenue jumped a healthy 11% YoY led by higher-than-industry automotive OEM spurt as well as strong industrial OEM segment growth. However, EBITDA fell 5% YoY led by 108bps gross margin dip. SKF is moving up the value chain with generation 3 bearings plant in 4W (to commence in Q1FY18), which we believe will boost SKF’s 4W segment’s growth and positioning.

Outlook

We maintain ‘BUY’ led by sustained market share gains, new generation 3 bearings plant leading to uptick in 4W, ramp up of distribution network, increasing capex for capacity expansion and sustained outperformance to peers. At CMP, the stock is trading at 28.3x and 22.8x FY18E and FY19E EPS, respectively.

