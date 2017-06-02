App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SKF India; target of Rs 1716: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on SKF India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1716 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy SKF India; target of Rs 1716: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on SKF India


SKF India’s (SKF) Q4FY17 revenue jumped a healthy 11% YoY led by higher-than-industry automotive OEM spurt as well as strong industrial OEM segment growth. However, EBITDA fell 5% YoY led by 108bps gross margin dip. SKF is moving up the value chain with generation 3 bearings plant in 4W (to commence in Q1FY18), which we believe will boost SKF’s 4W segment’s growth and positioning.


Outlook


We maintain ‘BUY’ led by sustained market share gains, new generation 3 bearings plant leading to uptick in 4W, ramp up of distribution network, increasing capex for capacity expansion and sustained outperformance to peers. At CMP, the stock is trading at 28.3x and 22.8x FY18E and FY19E EPS, respectively.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #SKF India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.