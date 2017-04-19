App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Simplex Infrastructures, RBL Bank, Can Fin Homes: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Simplex Infrastructures, RBL Bank and Can Fin Homes.

Buy Simplex Infrastructures, RBL Bank, Can Fin Homes: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "One may buy Simplex Infrastructures with a stoploss at Rs 388 and target of Rs 410."

"One may buy RBL Bank with a stoploss at Rs 566 and target of Rs 590."

"One may buy Can Fin Homes with a stoploss at Rs 2450 and target of Rs 2600."

tags #Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com #Can Fin Homes #RBL Bank #Simplex Infrastructures #Stocks Views

