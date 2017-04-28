App
Stocks
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Apr 28, 2017 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apr 28, 2017 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1334: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1334 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1334: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Shriram Transport Finance


Shriram Transport Finance’s (SHTF) Q4FY17 earnings were soft given the transition to 120-day NPL, which accounted for two-third jump in GNPLs to 8.2% (6.6% in Q3FY17). Moreover, it has conservatively maintained 70% coverage (our estimate 65%), leading to higher credit cost. NII was impacted by INR400mn interest reversal.


Outlook


While there are a few structural overhangs like implementation of scrappage policy, GST etc., anticipated cyclical tailwinds and soft stock performance should be perceived as an opportunity to build position. Maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance

