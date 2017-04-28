Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1334: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Shriram Transport Finance

Shriram Transport Finance’s (SHTF) Q4FY17 earnings were soft given the transition to 120-day NPL, which accounted for two-third jump in GNPLs to 8.2% (6.6% in Q3FY17). Moreover, it has conservatively maintained 70% coverage (our estimate 65%), leading to higher credit cost. NII was impacted by INR400mn interest reversal.

Outlook

While there are a few structural overhangs like implementation of scrappage policy, GST etc., anticipated cyclical tailwinds and soft stock performance should be perceived as an opportunity to build position. Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.