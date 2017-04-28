App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1269: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1269 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's report on Shriram Transport Finance

Motilal Oswal's report on Shriram Transport Finance

Despite migration to 120dpd (15% of GNPA), management kept its focus on balance sheet strength. PCR declined to just 70% from 75% a quarter ago. Hence, provisioning was higher than estimate and led to in-line PAT.

Outlook

We cut our FY18-19 estimates by 6%/2% to factor in slower AUM growth and higher PCR. The stock trades at 1.9x/1.6x FY18/19E BV. BUY with a TP of INR 1,269 (2x FY19E BVPS).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance

