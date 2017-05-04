App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2689: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram City Union Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2689 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2689: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram City Union Finance


Shriram City Union Finance’s (SCUF) 4QFY17 PAT declined 78% YoY to INR 120m. However, this belies the strong operating performance in the quarter. Operating profit was up 26% YoY (est. of +11%), driven by strong loan growth, lower cost of funds and controlled opex.


Outlook


We believe this is a 3.5-4.0%+ RoA and 17-18% RoE business on a run-rate basis. We keep our estimates largely unchanged as lower opex in FY18/19 is offset by higher credit costs. Buy with a TP of INR 2,689 (2.7x FY19E BVPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shriram City Union Finance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.