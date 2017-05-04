Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2689: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram City Union Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2689 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.
Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram City Union Finance
Shriram City Union Finance’s (SCUF) 4QFY17 PAT declined 78% YoY to INR 120m. However, this belies the strong operating performance in the quarter. Operating profit was up 26% YoY (est. of +11%), driven by strong loan growth, lower cost of funds and controlled opex.
Outlook
We believe this is a 3.5-4.0%+ RoA and 17-18% RoE business on a run-rate basis. We keep our estimates largely unchanged as lower opex in FY18/19 is offset by higher credit costs. Buy with a TP of INR 2,689 (2.7x FY19E BVPS).
