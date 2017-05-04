App
May 04, 2017 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2490: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Shriram City Union Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2490 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2490: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Shriram City Union Finance


After demonetisation-led blip in Q3FY17, disbursements rebounded—up >21% QoQ—leading to AUM spurt of 3% QoQ. Disbursement surge was driven by improved traction in gold loans (up >50% QoQ, contributing >35% to overall disbursements) and small businesses (up >24% QoQ, contributing >38% to overall disbursements).


Outlook


Demonetisation has tested business resilience; however, robust franchise and strong business practices have helped SCUF recover swiftly. We estimate AUM to log 20-22% CAGR over FY17-19E and >45% earnings CAGR (on low base), in turn delivering RoA/RoE of >4% /19-20%. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of INR 2,490 (on 2.7x FY19E P/ABV).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

