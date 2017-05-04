Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2490: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Shriram City Union Finance

After demonetisation-led blip in Q3FY17, disbursements rebounded—up >21% QoQ—leading to AUM spurt of 3% QoQ. Disbursement surge was driven by improved traction in gold loans (up >50% QoQ, contributing >35% to overall disbursements) and small businesses (up >24% QoQ, contributing >38% to overall disbursements).

Outlook

Demonetisation has tested business resilience; however, robust franchise and strong business practices have helped SCUF recover swiftly. We estimate AUM to log 20-22% CAGR over FY17-19E and >45% earnings CAGR (on low base), in turn delivering RoA/RoE of >4% /19-20%. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of INR 2,490 (on 2.7x FY19E P/ABV).

