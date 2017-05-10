App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2420: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Shriram City Union Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2420 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2420: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Shriram City Union Finance


SCUF reported a weak Q4FY17 marked by sharp deterioration in asset quality and decline in margin, resulting in a significantly lower PAT (Rs 120 mn; down 78% YoY). Headline asset quality deteriorated (224 bps QoQ), as SCUF transitioned to 120dpd GNPA recognition (150dpd earlier).


Outlook


We cut our FY18PAT estimate by 15% to factor in the underperformance. SCUF remains a well-capitalized, high-RoA business, albeit with some near-term concerns on growth and asset quality. We roll forward our multiples to FY19 to arrive at a TP of Rs 2,420 (2.9x FY19E P/ABV).At CMP of Rs 2,182, SCUF trades at 3.1x/2.6x FY18E/19E P/ABV, implying an 11% upside.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Shriram City Union Finance

