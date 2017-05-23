App
May 23, 2017 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Pushkar Chemicals; target of Rs 245: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Shree Pushkar Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Shree Pushkar Chemicals


Dye intermediates find application in manufacture of dyes, which, in turn, are used as colouring agents in textiles. As per industry estimates, the global industry size for dyestuff & dye intermediates (FY16) was at 800,000 and 620,000 tonne per annum (TPA), respectively, growing at a CAGR of 2-3%.


Outlook


Furthermore, SPCL realises a healthy 15%+ EBITDA margins and 2.5x asset turnover resulting in impressive return ratios profile with FY17-19E average RoCE & RoIC at 25% & 29%, respectively. We value SPCL at Rs 245, i.e. 15.0x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 16.4 and assign a BUY rating to the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

