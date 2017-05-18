Buy Shree Cements; target of Rs 21140: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Shree Cements

Shree Cement’s (SRCM) Q4FY17 numbers may appear to be disappointing especially with freight cost surging which weighed on EBITDA/t. Freight & forward costs/t jumped 32% YoY due to expanding Eastern operations, longer lead-distance due to temporary plant shut down in Bihar, lower ex-factory sales and rising diesel costs.

Outlook

However, the stock price may witness some pressure in near term, but we remain convinced about SRCM’s cash generating abilities. Also, on P/CF basis, the implied multiple of 21x seems reasonable versus large peers. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of INR 21,140.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.