App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 18, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Cements; target of Rs 21140: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Shree Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 21140 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Buy Shree Cements; target of Rs 21140: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Shree Cements


Shree Cement’s (SRCM) Q4FY17 numbers may appear to be disappointing especially with freight cost surging which weighed on EBITDA/t. Freight & forward costs/t jumped 32% YoY due to expanding Eastern operations, longer lead-distance due to temporary plant shut down in Bihar, lower ex-factory sales and rising diesel costs.


Outlook


However, the stock price may witness some pressure in near term, but we remain convinced about SRCM’s cash generating abilities. Also, on P/CF basis, the implied multiple of 21x seems reasonable versus large peers. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of INR 21,140.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Shree Cements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.