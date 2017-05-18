Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 23316: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement

SRCM’s 4QFY17 volumes increased 11% YoY (+21% QoQ) to 5.9mt, led by capacity ramp-up in east. Realizations rose 2% QoQ (+14% YoY) due to an increase in prices in its focus markets in north in February and March 2017.

Outlook

SRCM is likely to generate operating cash flow of INR108b over FY16-FY19, with margin improvement and better asset turnover resulting in PBT CAGR of 34% over FY17-FY19 and RoIC in excess of 50% in FY19. We maintain Buy with a target price of INR 23,316.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.