App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 17, 2017 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 21913: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 21913 in its research report dated November 09, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Shree Cement


Company’s revenues for Q2FY18 reported an improvement of 6% YoY,marginally lower than our estimates. Growth in revenues was mainly led by 7%YoY improvement in cement volumes and 5% YoY jump in cement realizations but impacted by sharp fall in power segment sales.


Outlook


At current market price of Rs 18629, stock is trading at 21.8x and 18.1x P/CEPS and 20.4x and 16.1x EV/EBITDA on FY18/FY19 estimates respectively. We believe that Shree Cement is adequately positioned with its expanded capacities to capture the upswing in demand and prices in northern India and we remain positive on the company. We tweak our estimates to factor in lower margins for power segment and arrive at a revised price target of Rs 21913 based on18x EV/EBITDA and adding valuations of power business (Rs 22436 estimate dearlier). We believe that stock will continue to trade at higher valuations owing to its capability to add capacities at lower costs as well as higher than industry margins. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Shree Cement

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.