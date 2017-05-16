App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 450: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Shoppers Stop has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 450: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Shoppers Stop


Q4 standalone sales grew 3% with SSS decline of 1.1%, as key stores were temporarily closed for renovation. Gross margin declined 90 bps due to lower contribution from private labels (down 200bps). However, effective cost controls (opex down 100 bps) improved EBITDA margin by 10bps to 5.9%.


Outlook


However, we believe, Shoppers Stop is a good play on urban recovery, uptrading and better growth expected in discretionary categories like apparel. We estimate standalone revenue and EBITDA CAGR of 9%/20% over FY17-20E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 450.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Shoppers Stop

