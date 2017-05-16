Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 450: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Shoppers Stop

Q4 standalone sales grew 3% with SSS decline of 1.1%, as key stores were temporarily closed for renovation. Gross margin declined 90 bps due to lower contribution from private labels (down 200bps). However, effective cost controls (opex down 100 bps) improved EBITDA margin by 10bps to 5.9%.

Outlook

However, we believe, Shoppers Stop is a good play on urban recovery, uptrading and better growth expected in discretionary categories like apparel. We estimate standalone revenue and EBITDA CAGR of 9%/20% over FY17-20E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 450.

