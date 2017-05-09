Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 415: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Shoppers Stop

SSL’s departmental stores’ LTL sales declined 1.1% YoY in Q4FY17, while LTL volume fell 3.3% YoY due to stores being non-functional owing to a few malls going under renovation; the impact is expected to wane by Q2FY18. Proportion of private labels slipped 200bps YoY resulting in to lower EBITDA margin. Overall conversion ratio increased by 1.1%.

Outlook

Further, SSL is envisaged to reap benefits of its expansion strategy aided further by a normal monsoon and improvement in discretionary spends. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with SOTP-based target price of INR 415. At CMP, the stock is trading at 9.8x FY19E EV/EBITDA.

