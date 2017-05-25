App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 513: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 513 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 513: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Sharda Cropchem


Sharda Cropchem’s (SCC) Q4FY17 revenue jumped 14% YoY (Q3FY17: 34%) to INR5.9bn driven by 20% YoY spurt in volumes. Region-wise, NAFTA & RoW helmed growth with 96% & 25% YoY spurt in revenues, respectively. However, gross margin tumbled due to lower share of Europe business, adverse currency impact and hike in prices of raw materials (technical) in China.


Outlook


The company continues to explore opportunities in new markets, which could further propel growth. However, raw material sourcing (technical) from China and volatility in currency remain risks. We maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR 513 (INR 544 earlier) based on 18x FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

