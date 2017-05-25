Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 513: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Sharda Cropchem

Sharda Cropchem’s (SCC) Q4FY17 revenue jumped 14% YoY (Q3FY17: 34%) to INR5.9bn driven by 20% YoY spurt in volumes. Region-wise, NAFTA & RoW helmed growth with 96% & 25% YoY spurt in revenues, respectively. However, gross margin tumbled due to lower share of Europe business, adverse currency impact and hike in prices of raw materials (technical) in China.

Outlook

The company continues to explore opportunities in new markets, which could further propel growth. However, raw material sourcing (technical) from China and volatility in currency remain risks. We maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR 513 (INR 544 earlier) based on 18x FY19E EPS.

