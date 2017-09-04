Buy, Sell, Hold: What stocks/sectors are on the radar of investors today?

Federal Bank

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 140

Jefferies observed that the improvement in asset quality will drive return on assets, while net interest margin is likely to be stable. Meanwhile, it expects provision costs to be relatively benign. Jefferies also expects EPS and book value to grow at CAGR of 28 percent and 16 percent over FY17-20.

Maruti Suzuki

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: 9,230

CLSA observed that Nexa is making its brand more acceptable in higher-priced segment. Further, it added that the stock traded at 26x 1-year forward P/E Vs average of 15x.

BHEL

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 185

The global financial services firm said that diversification efforts failed to inspire confidence. It cut earnings estimates by 3/14/12% For FY18/19/20. Further, it also cut EBITDA margin estimates by 2 percent for FY18/19/20. Meanwhile, it also cut order inflow estimates by 10-13 percent for FY18-20.

Vedanta

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 370

The brokerage house increased EBITDA estimates by 2-6 percent for FY18-20 and added that it was one of its preferred stocks in the Indian metals space.