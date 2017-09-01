Buy, Sell, Hold: What sectors/stocks are on the top of analysts’ radar today?
GDP, IT, media and TCS, among others, are being tracked by investors on Friday.
Q1 GDP
Brokerage: Morgan Stanley
The research firm said that the underlying growth should recover as GST and demonetisation impact subsided. It is maintaining a constructive view on Indian macro outlook.
Brokerage: Nomura
Nomura said that GDP growth may average 7.4% in the second half of FY17. Additionally, both growth & inflation may head higher in next 6-9 months.
Brokerage: Axis Cap
Axis Cap said that it expects clear downside risks to 7.2 percent GVA forecast for FY18. Further, it added that the medium term growth drivers remain intact.
Brokerage: Edelweiss
Edelweiss said that remonetisation should help growth improve in the second half. Further, FY18 GVA forecast cut to 6.8% from 7.1% with downside risks.
Brokerage: IDFC Sec
IDFC Sec cut FY18 GVA forecast cut to 6.5% from 7.1%. Also, it added that the consumption should help growth improve in remaining part of FY18.
Brokerage: CLSA
CLSA said that the second half will be much stronger but target looks too ambitious. The economy remains private consumption-driven with investment lagging. Further, it added that it is bringing its numbers for 2017-18 down to 7% vs 6.6% in 2016-17.
Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 2,180
The brokerage house is not convinced on growth acceleration & margin stability and said that the valuations were expensive. It also highlighted that the company had steep asking rates to meet FY17 growth at CQGR Of 2.7% and said that it was anticipating downsides to Street growth estimates.
Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: outperform | Target: Rs 270
Credit Suisse said that revenue growth may return to normalcy in Q2 as GST pain is now behind us. Further, it said that it may not see a re-stocking cycle to make up for lost sales in Q1. It also sees margin pressure due to spike in copper, aluminium rates, in near-term. Expected margin expansion may not play out in FY18, it added.
Laurus Labs
Brokerage: Kotak Sec | Rating: Upgrade to Add | Target: Rs 570
Kotak Securities observed that the share price has corrected by over 20% since our initiation in 2017. Further, it believes that the company presents a unique business model.
IT
Brokerage: Nomura
Nomura said that HCL Tech is the only buy in sector with a target of Rs 1,030, while it has a neutral call on Tech Mahindra & reduce on Infosys, TCS & Wipro.
Media
Brokerage: CLSA
CLSA said that 24 Bidders for IPL TV/digital rights auction, while bids are set to soar. Sun TV owns an IPL team and is already factoring in over 30% increase in its IPL revenue.
Industrials
Brokerage: HSBCHSBC said that the sector was following a successful auction, while wind industry undergoing profound changes. It sees the wind power market improving to 6 GW by FY22. Auction regime should lower headwinds w.r.t delayed signing of PPAs, Payments.