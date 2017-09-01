Buy, Sell, Hold: What sectors/stocks are on the top of analysts’ radar today?

Q1 GDP

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley

The research firm said that the underlying growth should recover as GST and demonetisation impact subsided. It is maintaining a constructive view on Indian macro outlook.

Brokerage: Nomura

Nomura said that GDP growth may average 7.4% in the second half of FY17. Additionally, both growth & inflation may head higher in next 6-9 months.

Brokerage: Axis Cap

Axis Cap said that it expects clear downside risks to 7.2 percent GVA forecast for FY18. Further, it added that the medium term growth drivers remain intact.

Brokerage: Edelweiss

Edelweiss said that remonetisation should help growth improve in the second half. Further, FY18 GVA forecast cut to 6.8% from 7.1% with downside risks.

Brokerage: IDFC Sec

IDFC Sec cut FY18 GVA forecast cut to 6.5% from 7.1%. Also, it added that the consumption should help growth improve in remaining part of FY18.

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA said that the second half will be much stronger but target looks too ambitious. The economy remains private consumption-driven with investment lagging. Further, it added that it is bringing its numbers for 2017-18 down to 7% vs 6.6% in 2016-17.

Tata Consultancy Services

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 2,180

The brokerage house is not convinced on growth acceleration & margin stability and said that the valuations were expensive. It also highlighted that the company had steep asking rates to meet FY17 growth at CQGR Of 2.7% and said that it was anticipating downsides to Street growth estimates.

Crompton Consumer

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: outperform | Target: Rs 270

Credit Suisse said that revenue growth may return to normalcy in Q2 as GST pain is now behind us. Further, it said that it may not see a re-stocking cycle to make up for lost sales in Q1. It also sees margin pressure due to spike in copper, aluminium rates, in near-term. Expected margin expansion may not play out in FY18, it added.

Laurus Labs

Brokerage: Kotak Sec | Rating: Upgrade to Add | Target: Rs 570

Kotak Securities observed that the share price has corrected by over 20% since our initiation in 2017. Further, it believes that the company presents a unique business model.

IT

Brokerage: Nomura

Nomura said that HCL Tech is the only buy in sector with a target of Rs 1,030, while it has a neutral call on Tech Mahindra & reduce on Infosys, TCS & Wipro.

Media

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA said that 24 Bidders for IPL TV/digital rights auction, while bids are set to soar. Sun TV owns an IPL team and is already factoring in over 30% increase in its IPL revenue.

Industrials

Brokerage: HSBC

HSBC said that the sector was following a successful auction, while wind industry undergoing profound changes. It sees the wind power market improving to 6 GW by FY22. Auction regime should lower headwinds w.r.t delayed signing of PPAs, Payments.