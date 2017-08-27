Buy, Sell, Hold: Investors are tracking these 10 stocks and 2 sectors today

Dalmia Bharat

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Initiate coverage with buy | Target: Rs 3,050

The global investment bank expects earnings per share(EPS) to grow 3.5 times and sees balance sheet turning net cash positive by FY22. The valuation of 35 percent discount to peers does not justify.

Kajaria Ceramics

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Initiate coverage with buy | Target: Rs 850

Goldman Sachs said that it will add stock to conviction list and sees 15 percent revenue CAGR going ahead.

UltraTech

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs

The research firm highlighted that UltraTech was a market leader with 19 percent capacity share in FY18. Further, a ramp up of recently-acquired JP Associates’ assets gives visibility on volume growth.

ACC

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Downgrade to Sell

Goldman sees little visibility on capacity growth. Further, it highlighted that recent outperformance factors in the benefit from capacity addition.

Realty

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA prefers Godrej Properties and Sobha among residential developers. It also said that a transition to RERA substantially curtailed project launches.

Dabur

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 345

Nomura said that the company is a strong long term story and sees an earnings revival around. It also said that the risk reward was favourable on the stock.

Castrol

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Target: Cut to Rs 407

HSBC sees competitive pressures at their peak and sees limited upside on the stock.

Biocon

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 434

The global research firm said that the target is based on 33 times expected FY19 EPS. The focus will now shift to product approvals and it sees near term risk reward skewed to downside.

Cadila

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform || Target: Rs 540

Credit Suisse said that the company was one of its top picks and it increased FY18 and FY19 EPS by 6/7 percent. It expects product launch momentum to stay strong and has limited downside on the stock price.

Brokerage: Nomura | Target: Cut to Rs 464

Nomura said that it prefers Lupin from the pharmaceuticals. Strong liadla launch drive & US approvals surge factored in the price, it added. Further, it added near-term earnings upgrade may not be sustainable in the long term.

Dr Reddy’s

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 2,200

The brokerage house said that Suboxone upside could be significant and a decision expected any day.

L&T

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,285

The global research firm sees an uptick in core business execution and balancesheet repair will outweigh risks. It also expects execution to drive stock outperformance.

Railways

Brokerage: Citi

Citi said that the entity was undergoing a paradigm shift on capex & reform. Among the pack, biggest winners will be CONCOR, L&T, NBCC, JSPL & Gateway Distriparks.