App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 04, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: Infosys, Biocon and 1 major sector are on analysts’ radar today

Steel sector is being tracked by Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Monday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,140

The global research firm said that incoming CEO Salil Parekh brings tenured experience in running a large IT services business. Further, it added that Nandan Nilekani has proven that the firm has dynamism to attract senior leaders from global peers. The company could also face internal distractions over the next few quarters. Speaking his tenure, CLSA said that Salil’s 25-year stint at EY & Capgemini gives him as good a chance to move up the value chain.

Brokerage: JPMorgan

related news

The global research firm said that Salil Parekh’s appointment as CEO puts a welcome end to the uncertainty of leadership. In fact, it might surprise the street that an outsider was eventually picked as CEO. Having said that, the appointment could be seen in line with expected script.

Further, it added that investors would hope this appointment does not curtail Nilekani’s tenure & involvement. Going forward, it will be keeping an eye on management departures within the firm as a change at the helm can bring about some attrition in senior ranks. But, investors believe that chances of immediate internal attrition are slimmer.

Biocon

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Raised to Rs 350

CLSA said that Trastuzumab nod validates the company’s capability in development manufacturing of biosimilars. It estimates Trastuzumab launch at FY19-end & value this opportunity at Rs 30. It values other biosimilar opportunities at Rs 93 per share. Speaking on the stock, it said that the scrip is expensive even after building-in entire value of pipeline.

Brokerage: Citi | Target: Raised to Rs 525

The global financial services firm said that US FDA approval for Trastuzumab validates the firm’s capabilities in biosimilars. The nod also eases manufacturing concerns and improves ability to get nod in other markets. Citi has included the company in its top pharma picks. It expects the stock to deliver meaningful upside over long term.

Steel

Brokerage: BofAML

The research firm highlighted that reports indicate Indian steel majors have raised domestic steel prices by Rs 500-1,000/tonne. Further, it believes that price hike has been taken primarily to offset the cost push. It expects steelmakers such as Tata Steel and SAIL to benefit from raw material cost inflation.

Having said that, weak demand could limit full absorption of proposed hike, it said, adding that domestic steel upcycle has more legs & will be stronger for longer. It expects industry utilisation rates to rise to a 8-yr high of 84.4% in FY19. Among stocks, it  prefers Tata Steel & JSW Steel.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.