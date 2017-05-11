Buy, Sell, Hold: Here are the 2 stocks that analysts are tracking today

Zee Entertainment

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 627

The brokerage house said that a recovery in advertising growth was a key catalyst and it expects subscription to benefit from digitisation of phase 3.

On the company’s financials, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and margin beat was driven by lower programming costs and other expenses. Nomura expects ad revenue growth to pick up over 18 percent in FY18 and over 9 percent in FY17. It also sees subscription revenue recording 19 percent CAGR over FY17-19.

Going forward, GST implementation should result in input credit becoming available to companies, it said.

Brokerage: CLSA | | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 625

The brokerage house expects Zee to deliver 25 percent earnings CAGR. It observed that 8 percent ad revenue growth despite demonetisation is an encouraging factor. The firm’s pricing strategy for channels are likely to ensure high penetration.

CLSA maintained 18 percent CAGR digitisation-driven subscription estimates (ex-sports) over FY17-19. Further, it said that cash from sale of sports business to increase payout to shareholders. It also lowered FY18-19 revenue and EBITDA estimates by 1-2 percent.

Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Add | Target: Rs 560

ICICI Securities observed that an exit from sports business will make the firm more dependent on cyclical ad revenues. It believes that the new tariff order has the potential to improve sports business economy soon. It marginally tweaked estimates,

factoring in lower ad and subscription revenue growth.

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Neutral | Price: Rs 520

The brokerage said that the pace of ad revenue growth and viewership share are the key catalysts for the stock. The international ad revenue growth was subdued on account of a higher base.

Brokerage: Emkay

Continued benefit of lower placement cost reflected with falling other expenses, the brokerage observed. Furthermore, delays in revival of viewership may weigh on the stock price. It estimates 14 and 15 percent increase in domestic subscription revenue for FY18 and FY19, respectively. The implementation of the new tariff order would be closely watched, it added.

Hero MotoCorp

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 3,300

Deutsche Bank remains cautious on mass-market 2-wheeler companies as it sees margin headwinds.