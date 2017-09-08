App
Sep 08, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: Here are 8 stocks that analysts are tracking today

Glenmark, L&T and HDFC Bank, among others, are on the radar of investors on Friday.

Buy, Sell, Hold: Here are 8 stocks that analysts are tracking today

L&T

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,452

The global financial services firm said that the company is it stop industrial pick with a huge upside potential. In fact, defence prospects, it said, could fructify in 12-15 months.

Glenmark

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 650

The global research firm said that the guidance and further debt are the near term overhangs for the stock. Further, it cut FY18/19 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 4/5 percent.

Motherson Sumi

Brokerage: IIFL | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 350

IIFL said that execution of Daimer order may help revenue grow in FY19. Additionally, it sees EPS growing at CAGR of 24% over FY17-20.

Vedanta & Hindalco

Brokerage: JPMorgan

JPMorgan is overweight on both the stocks and raised target for Vedanta to Rs 350. In case of Hindalco, the target was increased to Rs 270.

SpiceJet

Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 150

Edelweiss expects EPS to grow at CAGR of 49% over FY17-19. It also raised FY19 EV/EBITDAR to 8.5x from 8x.

Eicher Motors

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 39,300

CLSA expects robust 29% EPS CAGR over next 3 years. Further, it said that a continued growth in the order inflow now provides confidence on volumes of Royal Enfield.

HDFC Bank

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Increased to Rs 2,150

The global research firm said that the bank is leveraging its strength on CASA/capital/asset quality/size to gain market share. It also sees an earnings CAGR of 20 percent in FY17-20.

The firm also highlighted the fact that Aditya Puri is set to retire on October 20 and that smooth transition is key for the bank. Further, two key challenges could be to maintain the credit quality and the transition mentioned above.

