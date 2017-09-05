App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 05, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: Here are 7 stocks that analysts are watching today

Tech Mahindra, Sun TV and Bharat Fin, among others, are on the radar of investors on Tuesday.

Buy, Sell, Hold: Here are 7 stocks that analysts are watching today

Tech Mahindra

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 460

HSBC highlighted that Tech Mahindra’s management remains highly focused on improving profitability in near-term. Additionally, it said that a recovery in telecom cycle may help the company outperform over next 2-3 years. Further, it sees a likely pick up in operating earnings in FY19 after 4-5 years of no growth. It also tweaked 2018 earnings on significant hedging gains reported by the company in Q1.

Jain Irrigation

Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Initiate coverage with buy call | Target: Rs 162

The brokerage said that rising MIS opportunity may lift the company’s performance in Maharashtra and other states. It also expects standalone MIS business revenue to rise at a CAGR of over 26% from FY17-19.

CESC

Brokerage: IIFL | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,270

IIFL said that the company was on track to demerge its businesses into four verticals. Further, it expects regulatory approvals to come through by Q1, issuance of shares by Q1 and sees the valuation for power business to improve significantly post the demerger. IIFL also expects a market capitalisation of existing entity at Rs 21,600 crore in the bull case scenario post demerger.

Reliance Industries

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight

The global research firm said that the stars were aligning for surprises in the stock. Further, it sees windfall profits for the company in the upcoming earnings season. It also believes that the share price will rise relative to index over the next 60 days.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Sun TV

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Increased to Rs 965

CLSA upgraded FY19 IPL revenue by 45 percent.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 980

Credit Suisse said that the company may get around Rs 150 crore from IPL and expects another Rs 100 crore more against the expectation of Rs 80 crore.

Brokerage: Emkay | Target: Rs 990

Emkay sees EPS accretion of Rs 1.60 after assuming player cost cap increase of 30%.

Bharat Fin

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,055

Credit Suisse said that the company could remain the industry leader on several metrics and gives comfort on the growth outlook. Further, it said that the company was well positioned to return to strong growth rates in the coming quarters.

USL

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1,750

CLSA is incorporating an upside from IPL, which will drive 13-15% EPS upgrades to FY19-20. It values IPL franchise at around USD 380 million. The sell call is due to concerns with respect to tough regulatory environment.

tags #BSE #Nifty #NSE #Sensex #Stocks Views

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.