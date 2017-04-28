Buy, Sell, Hold: Here are 4 stocks that analysts are tracking today

Maruti Suzuki

Macquarie Research maintained an outperform rating on the stock with an unchanged target of Rs 6,850. The research firm expects the company to clock net profit CAGR of 13 percent over FY17-19.

Speaking on its financials, it said that while margins declined in the March quarter, they were still ahead of expectations. The model mix has also been strong as growth was led by Brezza and Baleno. The waiting period for Baleno is coming down with the commencement of production at Gujarat unit, it added.

Going forward, it anticipates passenger vehicle (PV) demand to rise in FY18 on the back of higher income and a revival in rural consumption. These sales growth would be driven by new models, it added.

Deutsche Bank maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 7,000 from Rs 6,500 after the March quarter results were in line with its estimates and consensus forecasts. It expects headwinds to be offset by volume growth and favourable price and mix. For FY17-20, it also forecast volume and earnings CAGR at 10 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

CLSA sees a healthy outlook for the current fiscal as strong earnings growth continued. However, margin could be soft during the ramp up of Gujarat plant, but should improve over FY19-20. Based on the positive cues, it upgraded FY18-19 earnings per share (EPS) by 2-3 percent. It retained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 7,600.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Goldman Sachs maintained a buy rating on the stock due to favourable risk reward. Based on the bank’s results on Thursday, it observed that business banking saw the strongest QoQ growth since its merger with ING Vysya. Further, it feels that cost-to- income ratio could improve to 44.3 percent by FY19. Higher NPLs and lower growth could be the key risks to the stock, it added.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterated its buy call on the stock and called it one of its top picks. It also raised the target to Rs 1,090 from Rs 1,050. Furthermore, it believes that the lender can continue to trade at similar multiples one year out.

Based on the bank’s results, it cheered the revenue during March quarter beating estimates, comfortable asset quality, and downward trend in credit costs as well as growth in loan book. Going forward, it expects benefits of the integration with ING Vysya in growth, CASA and credit costs as well.

However, Nomura has maintained a neutral stance on the stock, but increased the target price to Rs 975 from Rs 917. It also raised earnings estimates by 5-7 percent for FY18 and FY19, driven mainly by cost improvement. The global brokerage firm prefers HDFC Bank within retail banks.

Jefferies, meanwhile, has a hold rating on the stock with an increased target price to Rs 930 from Rs 845. While weak growth, asset quality, valuation are the key downside risks, stronger loan growth, lower credit costs are key upside risks.

Shriram Transport

Goldman Sachs maintained a neutral rating with an unchanged target at Rs 946. The global brokerage firm highlighted that disbursements were weak as demonetisation impact continued in the March quarter as well. The recoveries too were gradual, but will improve going ahead, it cited this commentary by the management.