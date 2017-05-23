App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy, Sell, Hold: Here are 3 stocks that analysts are tracking today

Bank of India, GAIL and Maruti Suzuki are on the radar of global and domestic brokerages.

Bank Of India

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 120

CLSA, in its report, has given the sell call based on weak asset quality and low return on assets. It expects lower earnings going ahead and sees profitability to stay low. Furthermore, the bank’s low profitability makes earnings highly sensitive to provisions, the report added.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 135

The brokerage firm said that it preferred State Bank of India (SBI) among PSU banks. While it expects core pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) and assets to still remain weak at 1 percent for FY18/19, it raised earnings estimates for the same period at 11 and 7 percent for FY18 and FY19, respectively. This is on the back of lower operational expenditure. Furthermore, the brokerage said, that the stock deserves a discount to its peers even as it has run up 50 percent year to date.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 90

The global brokerage firm recommends selling the stock as it sees profitability and returns to be muted over the next two years. Among the key catalysts for the stock are high asset quality stress and poor return on equity (RoE).

GAIL

Brokerage: Kotak Securities

The brokerage house believes that Q4 EBITDA was below estimate on lower profitability of petchem and gas transmission. Lower petchem and gas transmission EBIT was offset by high other income and low interest cost. It remains constructive on the stock as we expect robust earnings in the medium term. Going forward, the key upside for the stock could be an improvement in petchem segment.

Maruti Suzuki

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 8,100

The global brokerage house said that the company’s retail PV demand trends are showing a big improvement. It ses FY18 to be the first double digit growth year for the Indian PV industry since FY11. If demand improvement sustains, waiting lists for its models will grow, CLSA observed.

