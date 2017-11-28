App
Nov 28, 2017 10:42 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 9 stocks are on investors radar today

Eris Life, Whirlpool and Gujarat Gas, among others, are being tracked by investors on Tuesday.

Eris Life

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Initiate Coverage with Outperform | Target: Rs 770

The brokerage house said that existing business should grow at 15 percent CAGR. Further, entry into new areas should boost growth, it said, adding that a turnaround of recent four loss-making acquisitions could rerate the stock.

UltraTech

Brokerage: UBS| Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 4,590

The global research firm said that stock price factors in management optimism. Further, it believes that acquisition of JP asset could be EPS dilutive in the last two years and accretive thereafter.

IGL

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Upgrade to Buy | Target: Rs 404

The broking firm expects 13/11/11% volume growth in FY18/19/20 and sees EBITDA CAGR & EPS CAGR Of 14% over FY17-20. The brokerage also values the company at 30 times average FY19-20 EPS.

L&T

Brokerage: Kotak Sec | Rating: Add | Target: Rs 1,370

Recently notified fares would support Hyderabad metro’s initial financials, the brokerage said, adding that they were 0-17% ahead of the recently revised Delhi metro fares. Increase equity value of Hyderabad metro to Rs 4,500 crore.

Kalpataru Power

Brokerage: Kotak Sec | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 515

The brokerage house said that changing customer profile beyond Power Grid will help sustain ordering growth. Further, limited competition would help sustain business returns. The brokerage also sees upside risk in the sale of Wainganga road project back to NHAI for six-laning.

Whirlpool

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 1,450

The brokerage said that the firm is its preferred pick in consumer durables. Further, margin expansion will be limited, given the reversing commodity cycle. It estimates Sales/PAT CAGR of 15%/22% over FY18-20.

Gujarat Gas

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Upgrade to Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,011

The brokerage house expects 14%/13%/12% volume growth in FY18/19/20. Further, the EBITDA could grow at CAGR of 20 percent.

MGL

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Initiate Coverage with Neutral | Target: Rs 1,219

The brokerage house said that PNGRB’s bidding round could be opportunity for expansion beyond Mumbai. Further, it expects EBITDA/EPS to grow at a CAGR Of 7% over FY17-20.

Talbros

Brokerage: Ventura | Rating: Initiate coverage with buy | Target: Rs 353

The brokerage house said that the firm is all set to resume its high growth trajectory. It also expects revenue to grow to Rs 487.1 crore by FY20 from Rs 328.8 crore in FY17. Further, it also added that earnings is set to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% by FY20.

