Buy, Sell, Hold: 9 stocks and 1 sector being tracked by analysts today

L&T

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,590

The global research firm said that valuations could catch up as triggers are in place. Further, closure of big ticket orders in Q3/Q4 is a catalyst.

Godrej Cons

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,159

The firm said that Godrej Consumer is the top pick in Indian consumer sector.

Coal India

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Upgrade to Outperform | Target: Rs 310

The global research firm said that it expects domestic coal market to remain tight in near term. 6% dividend yield reduces downside & makes risk-reward attractive, it said, adding that lower supply & strong global prices to help e-auction prices. Macquarie also expects EPS growth to resume after second half of this fiscal.

Zee Entertainment

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 707

CLSA said that the company is favourably placed to leverage a pick-up in advertising post GST rollout. Further, gains in both network & Hindi GEC viewership are extensive

Reliance Industries

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy

The brokerage house said that JioPhone could drive next leg of growth for Jio after a fabulous first year. It said that the telecom firm achieved 12% subscriber market share one year after its Launch and is also very close to becoming the second largest operator in urban areas. Going forward, it said that ramp-up of its JioPhone will enable it to target untouched feature phone market. On a separate note, it added that start Of downstream expansion will drive a doubling of EBITDA over FY17-20.

Britannia

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Initiate with Hold rating | Target: Rs 4,850

Jefferies said that it likes the firm for its strong execution in biscuits via distribution expansion, cost efficiencies. Further, strong execution in biscuits bodes well for revenue & margin and it expects EPS to rise at a 16% CAGR over FY17-20. It also said that given limited room for positive surprises, we are 5% below street.

Glenmark

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Unchanged at Rs 880

The brokerage house said that Baddi Site 483 observations are concerning and that there are similarities between Glenmark’s Baddi & Lupin’s Indore & Goa observations. Further, it also said that it is concerning as Lupin recently received warning letter for the sites. Nomura is not expecting an approval from Baddi site until inspection is closed. Having said that, it said that financial impact of observations may be limited.

NTPC

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 215

Deutsche Bank said that the firm has started to grow its volumes way ahead of the market and this growth may sustain and aid incentives and RoE.

Siemens

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Sell | Target: Cut to Rs 1,030

The global financial services firm said that FY17 orders were strong, but outlook still concerning. Further, the opportunity size remains stagnant for FY18. It also cut order inflow assumption by 3/7 percent for FY18/19. The brokerage also reduced revenue growth estimate by 4.5/3.8 percent by FY18/19.

Pharma

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs

The global research firm said that two years of intense US price erosion weigh on growth prospects of Indian generics. Further, it raised business price erosion assumption to 12 percent for next 3 years.

Brokerage: Axis Cap

Axis Cap said that channel inventory levels of domestic formulations improved to 32 days in October. Firms with strong brands or higher chronic share outperformed peers. The company expects growth for domestic formulation firms to improve to mid-teens in H2FY18/FY19.