Buy, Sell, Hold: 6 stocks that are on analysts’ radar today

JSW Energy

Analyst: Nomura | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 60

Elaborating on JSW Energy’s Q4 performance, Nomura said that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 6 percent above forecast but 18 percent below consensus. It believes that the stock’s performance will be driven now by merchant offtake tie up. Going forward, direction of prices and currency, realisation from Vijaynagar project in the current fiscal will be key catalysts for the stock.

Analyst: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 67

Analysts at the firm expect generation to pick up in this fiscal and sees it benefitting from lower interest costs as well. However, earnings growth beyond FY18 may be muted, it said. Goldman Sachs cut FY18-19 earnings per share by 7-8 percent to reflect lower plant load factors and higher fuel costs. Higher or lower merchant rates and imported coal price key risks to the stock

Marico

Analyst: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 267

Nomura said that Marico’s March quarter performance missed estimates on the revenue front, but beat expectations at profit after tax (PAT) and EBITDA levels. It also saw a volume recovery after demonetisation, but delayed pricing action could have hit revenues. Volume growth of 10 percent in domestic business and 15 percent in parachute oil is an encouraging sign. Having said that, the brokerage house seeks more clarity on impact of pipeline refilling after demonetisation.

Analyst: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Underweight | Target: Rs 250

The research firm believes that the renewed management’s focus on volume growth looks positive from long term perspective. But, with earnings recalibrated lower, risk-reward on the stock could be untenable.

On the company’s future financial prospects, it forecast single-digit operating profit growth in FY18. It also saw over 20 percent revenue growth in FY18 on nearly equal volume and price growth. FY18 EBITDA growth for FY18 is seen at 9 percent. It expects moderation in gross margins, driving 180 bps EBITDA margin contraction and sees downside risks to operating profit estimate from rise in input costs

Bharat Financial Inclusion

Analyst: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 860

The financial services firm sees lower estimates in light of the management’s guidance after Q4 earnings. FY18 PAT is seen lower by 29 percent, while FY19 PAT will rise 2.5 percent, owing to underutilization of tax credit in FY18. Forecast for assets under management (AUM) growth was seen at 55 percent in FY18 and 60 percent in FY19 against the managemnet’s guidance over 50 percent. It has also raised operating costs by 4 percent in both FY18 and FY19 on the back of its hiring plans.

Cummins

Analyst: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,130

Goldman Sachs expects Cummins to benefit from a pick-up in infrastructure capital expenditure as well as improvement in spares and services business. A prolonged slowdown in realty, higher competition in domestic business are key risks, it said.

Inox Leisure

Analyst: Emkay | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 300

Spill over impact of demonetisation restricted spend per head (SPH) increase to mere 2 percent YoY, it said. An addition of 46 screens in the previous fiscal was lower than the guidance of 60 screens. A revival in advertisement growth will aid operating leverage and it projected ad revenue growth of 16 percent and 14 percent for FY18 and FY19.

Coal India

Analyst: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 320

The global brokerage firm expects moderate growth in coal output to continue as summer starts peaking. It said that the company’s coal production was down 5 percent, but offtake was up 6 percent year on year. The production/offtake saw 3 percent YoY decline in April 2016 on the back of sluggish power demand.