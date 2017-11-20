App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 20, 2017 09:28 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 5 stocks that are being tracked by analysts today

United Spirits and Apollo Hospitals, among other, are being tracked by investors on Monday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Apollo Hospital

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,500

The global research firm said that the company’s Q2 EBITDA was well ahead of its estimates on strong recovery in mature hospital margins. Further, it said that new hospital growth picked up and the Navi Mumbai hospital could break even by the first quarter of FY19. It also believes that the firm is set to report EBITDA CAGR Of 20% over FY18-20

Bharti Infratel

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 490

The global research firm said that over FY17-20, it forecasts the firm’s EBITDA at 9% CAGR. It expects the firm to deliver 5% CAGR in tenancies.

AB Fashion

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 197

The brokerage said that Pantaloons network expansion should help drive growth. It expects sustainable same-store-sales growth going forward. Further, it also believes that innerwear segment may see a healthy growth in coming days.

Strides Shasun

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,000

The brokerage said that India business exit comes as a surprise. It believes that Eris deal is EPS neutral to accretive. It sees net debt/EBITDA to reduce to 2.8x From 3.3x.

United Spirits

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 3,600

The brokerage said that a new tailwind for the firm is seen in lower input costs. reports indicate molasses prices fell sharply due to sugarcane production increase and margins are beginning to normalize.

tags #Stocks Views

