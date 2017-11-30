Buy, Sell, Hold: 5 stocks and 1 sector are on analysts’ radar today

Voltas

Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 700

The brokerage house expects 35%/18% FCF/EPS CAGR over FY17-19. Further, it sees significant ramp-up in white goods revenue.

Tata Power

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Upgrade to Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 100

The global financial services firm said that H1FY18 growth was driven by coal mines.

Alkem Labs

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 2,275

Credit Suisse said that the firm offers steady 18-20 percent profit CAGR.

Banks

Brokerage: Jefferies

The global research firm said that it sees 50 percent haircut across stressed loans for SBI, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, while it is 80 percent in case of PNB and Bank of Baroda. A 10% higher hair cut implies a further 5-12% decline in BVPS, it said in its report.

Sagar Cements

Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Resume coverage with buy | Target: Rs 1,137

The brokerage said that acquisition of BMM’s 1 mt cement plant has taken co’s capacity to 4.3 mt. Further, it said that the company will be key beneficiary of the uptick in demand on AP & Telangana bifurcation. EBITDA/tonne is expected to move to Rs 1,021 In FY20 From Rs 655 in H1FY18.

Sun Pharma

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

October IMS data highlights the firm has restarted supplies from Halol for few products. The firm’s sales are up 8% qoq; gained market share in Gleevec Generic from Apotex.