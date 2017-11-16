Buy, Sell, Hold: 4 stocks on analysts' radar today

Jubilant Foodworks

Brokerage - Deutsche Bank | Rating - Buy | Target Rs 1,775

While retaining a buy call on Jubilant Foodworks with a target price of Rs 1,775 per share, Deutsche Bank said market checks indicated Domino's has implemented price hike of average 6 percent.

Price hike will mitigate potential margin headwind due to impact of stranded taxes, it added.

The research house said Jubilant Foodworks remains its top pick in consumer discretionary.

Revenue growth and higher cost savings in second half of FY18 may drive consensus earnings upgrades, it feels.

Brokerage - CLSA | Rating - Buy | Target Rs 2,200

CLSA feels price changes vary across portfolio are implying 11 percent drop in end-prices and should help volume growth.

The research house also has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 2,200 per share.

J Kumar Infra

Brokerage - CLSA | Rating - Buy | Target Rs 355

CLSA has retained its buy call on J Kumar Infra with target at Rs 355 per share despite company's flat second quarter earnings.

Margin expansion in Q2 was led by better mix & cost control in materials.

The research house believes clearances for JNPT & Metro execution will lead to 23 percent revenue CAGR over FY17-20 and forecasts 26 percent EPS CAGR over FY17-20.

PVR

Brokerage - CLSA | Rating - Buy | Target Rs 1,625

While having a buy call on PVR with a target at Rs 1,625 per share, CLSA said company's management expects advertising revenues to grow by 15-18 percent over the next two years and doesn’t see OTT (over-the-top) players as a threat to multiplexes especially in India.

Ceat

Macquarie feels Ceat is poised for a stronger second half of FY18, led by pick-up in volume growth.

The research house expects margin to improve on benign rubber prices and increase in utilisation at units.

It also expects EPS CAGR of 15 percent over FY17-20.

Tyre sales volume growth, market share trends are key catalysts for the stock, Macquarie feels.