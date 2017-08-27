App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 08:49 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 4 stocks and 1 sector are on analysts’ radar today

Axis Bank and L&T, among others are being tracked by investors on Wednesday.

Axis Bank

Brokerage: Kotak Sec | Rating: Moved to Add | Target: Rs 525

Kotak Securities changed the rating back to add from reduce after another of underperformance was seen. The recent disclosures show low impairment ratio in the power sector. Moreover, the brokerage said that the power remained the sore area as gross NPLs were quite low.

Fortis Health

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs

The global research firm has initiated coverage on the company with a target of Rs 190.

Reliance Industries

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal said that the company’s annual report shows improvement in the adjusted operating cash flows post interest to Rs 37,000 crore. Moreover, expenses worth Rs 32,500 crore will be recognised once Jio stops capitalisation, it added. Additionally, increase in non-trade payables of Rs 30,900 billion support free cash flow.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

L&T

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy

The brokerage house said that lower losses drove the EPS growth, while asset monetisation was the key. Further, it expects IDPL capex to peak and losses to decline, led by SDR or surrender of projects. It also likes the company’s plan to monetize roads through InvIT and strategic divesture.

Engineering

Brokerage: Jefferies

Jefferies said that the current fiscal could likely see 8-10 percent growth in key markets owing to uncertainty in Qatar. Further, it added that awards in Saudi has declined with the country focusing more on Hydrocarbons than in infrastructure. Meanwhile, 29% Of L&T’s FY17 order flow was from overseas and deferment of Qatar World Cup might lead to an impact on L&T guidance.

