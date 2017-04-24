Buy, sell, hold: 3 stocks that analysts are watching today

Moneycontrol News

ACC

With maintaining neutral rating on ACC with a target price at Rs 1,400, Macquarie believes the company is fairly valued with limited scope for positive earnings.

Strong 16 percent YoY growth in the premium segment supported overall volumes and recent price hikes supported well for topline growth, says the brokerage house.

It expects company's volumes to pick up further with government's affordable housing & infra push and expects gradual improvement in cost structure.

Further improvement in volume & realisation is a key while cost reduction & accrual of synergy benefits are key catalysts for the stock, it feels.

Goldman Sachs also has neutral rating on ACC, with increased target price at Rs 1,700 (from Rs 1,620) as Q1 results were above expectations and volume growth surprised positively.

The brokerage house raised CY17-19 EBITDA estimates by 6-28 percent while factoring in Q1 results & recent increase in cement prices.

HDFC Bank

Citi has maintained a buy call on HDFC Bank with increased target price at Rs 1,760 (from Rs 1,530), saying Q4FY17 earnings were impressive w.r.t quality and stability considering slack environment.

The country's second largest private sector lender has seen net addition of Rs 60,000 crore of loans in Q4, beating growth estimate by 5 percent. Earnings were in-line with strong NII, fees & costs offset by higher provisions. Slippages were slightly elevated in Q4.

It sees bank is focussing more on productivity gains with continued growth.

With reiterating a buy call on the stock and target price at Rs 1,800, Bank of America Merrill Lynch too says Q4 earnings were in-line and more than 20 percent EPS CAGR growth is still possible.

Bank is best placed to ride the asset quality issues plaguing the sector and is best positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities, it says.

BoAML retained its FY18/19 forecasts & factor in net profit growth of over 20/24 percent. Digital dominance should drive faster growth cross-sell & provide cost benefits, it believes.

Nomura says HDFC Bank remained its top pick in the sector and maintained a buy call on the stock with increased target price at Rs 1,750 (from Rs 1,650).

Market share gains accelerated across asset & liability verticals, it says, adding it raised earnings estimates by 1-2 percent with better-than-expected growth.

JPMorgan says fourth quarter of the bank showed post-demonetisation bounce-back on loan growth & fees. Spike in credit costs was largely driven by underlying post-demonetisation stress.

It believes bank's competitive position should drive growth for next 3-4 years. It remained overweight on the stock with target price raised to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,510.

IDFC Securities has reiterated outperform rating on HDFC Bank, given bank's strong franchise and expansion in market share. The brokerage house increased target price by 14.8 percent to Rs 1,670.

Dilip Buildcon

Nomura has initiated coverage with buy rating on Dilip Buildcon, saying the company is well placed to ride infrastructure capex on strong execution.

It has set a target price for the stock at Rs 587, implying 43 percent potential upside. The brokerage house expects 40 percent EPS CAGR over FY17-19 and expects company to win orders worth Rs 31,400 crore over FY17-19.

Potential Rs 31,400 crore order wins will drive 22 percent revenue and 40 percent PAT CAGR over FY17-19, Nomura believes.