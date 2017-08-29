Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 stocks on analysts’ radar today

Infosys

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Upgrade to Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,070

CLSA said that CEO choices and strategy could improve going forward. He termed Nilekani’s return to give the best start in six years to regain leadership stability. It has updated margin assumptions and this results in 7 percent EPS raise and higher target multiple of 15.5 times.

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Upgrade to Buy | Target: Increased to Rs 1,138

The brokerage house said that Nilekani’s appointment is a crucial step in restoring faith in Infosys’ governance. This will also drive the company into ‘super stable high growth’ path. Further, the differences between Board and Founders will be put to rest and that is a key positive for the company.

Brokerage: Phillip Cap | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,060

The global research firm maintained a positive stance with higher higher conviction on the back of recent changes. The challenge for CEO will be to take forward Sikka’s tech vision and traditional roots and culture for the company. It also sees the worst being already factored into the current price. Nilekani’s return should lead to a gradual rerating from current valuations, it added.

Brokerage: CIMB | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 975

CIMB said that Nilekani’s appointment will improve confidence of stakeholders to some extent and added that current situation is a bit similar to that of 2013. Further, it said that events post CEO resignation to provide downside support, while potential transition issues are unlikely to die down soon.

DLF

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 139

The brokerage house said that the rental arm deal was in line with estimates and it will result in infusion of Rs 13,000 crore into DLF. Further, the company can potentially turn the corner after the deal, it added.

Nestle

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Upgrade to Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 7,550

The research firm said that 6% rise in marketing spend for launches in H1FY17 a bit disappointing. It said that GST impacted growth in Q2FY17 & poses a threat to near-term margin. Further, it added that it was pleased with the CEO’s focus on growth.