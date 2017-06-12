Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 stocks and 3 sectors are being tracked by analysts today

Tata Motors

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 555

The brokerage house sees initial signs of recovery in Land Rover and remains optimistic on the company’s FY18 outlook. Further, it said that the company remains its top pick among Indian autos. A mix improvement cycle could lead to a surprise in margins and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Havells India

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight

The brokerage house said that an improvement in demand and market share gains will drive 22 percent earnings CAGR.

Axis Bank

Brokerage: CIMB | Rating: Add | Target: Rs 600

The brokerage house stated that risk reward for Axis Bank was favourable and concerns on asset quality was priced in. It said that the valuations were attractive at 1.8 times P/BV on FY19 estimates. It expects an overall loan growth of 17/21 percent for FY18/19.

Pharma Sector

Brokerage: Nomura

The research firm highlighted that Dr Reddy’s gained 23.4 percent market share in generic of Vytorin. In Epzicom, market share gains for Indian companies that launched post exclusivity period is 6-12 percent, it added. Lupin continues to gradually lose market share in Glumetza & Fortamet.

Oil & Gas

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

The global brokerage said that the sector posted a modest recovery in April, followed by robust growth in May. It is concerned about industrial demand that has stayed poor in the last 5 months. It remains positive on all three oil marketing companies on sustained strength in retail volumes.

Telecom

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs

The brokerage said that Vodafone’s comments reinforce the view that Q4 is the peak of competitive intensity and that it is now seeing early signs of improvement. With subscribers returning to incumbents, it is forecasting 1 percent YoY growth for Bharti. Flat-to-slight growth in Q1 likely to be positive for investors, it said in its report.