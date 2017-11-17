Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 stocks, 1 event are on analysts’ radar today

NTPC

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 215

The global financial services firm said that it sees 8% positive net profit impact for FY19/20 if gross calorific value on coal relief is accepted. Further, it added that multiple positives have emerged for NTPC which are likely to drive strong profitability. Having said that, it believes potential risk of regulated return on equity reduction is much smaller than positives.

Just Dial

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Hiked to Rs 635

The brokerage added that the company has now renewed focus on its core search business. Among positives, it believes that improved traffic growth trends, stable realisations and operational efficiencies will be the key. Further, the company remains the most cost effective SME advertising platform in India, with scope for coverage expansion in tier 2/3 cities. Having said that, competition from Google or vertical players is an issue.

ONGC

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 225

The brokerage house said that the correction in the stock is an overreaction and is a buying opportunity. It said that ONGC was pricing in sub-USD 50 per barrel Brent pricing. It also said that ONGC was the cheapest global E&P stock on most key parameters. The global research firm sees re-rating likely as as subsidy uncertainties are largely behind and ONGC has started to deliver on production growth.

India Real Estate

Brokerage: JPMorgan

The global research firm said that increase in carpet area for houses eligible under interest subsidy scheme is positive. It should significantly enhance coverage of the scheme by increasing the qualifying population set multi-fold. Further, it also said that the decision should spur up some activity on project sales around major metros and Tier 1 cities.