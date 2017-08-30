App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 30, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 sectors on analysts radar today

Elara Capital has initiated coverage on aviation sector. It has assigned buy call for InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) with target price of Rs 1,737, SpiceJet with target price of Rs 170 and Jet Airways with target of Rs 610.

Pharma

Nomura said improved quality of filings by healthcare companies is leading to a larger number of approvals from US Food and Drug Administration.

Indian generic companies gained volume share but value share gain is relatively muted, it feels.

Increasing research & development spend is critical to address complex opportunities, it said.

Dr Reddy's Labs & Lupin have stepped up their R&D spend as percentage of sales in past 2-3 years.

Banks

Macquarie expects large haircuts in steel non-performing loans. Analysis suggests average haircuts at over 57 percent for steel sector NPLs, it said.

The research house is negative on corporate Lenders, especially PSU banks, given environment around asset recovery.

Macquarie has maintained underperform rating on all public sector banks and Axis Bank but it has an outperform rating on ICICI Bank given cheap core price to book value multiples.

It reiterated preference for retail-oriented banks (HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank) & Yes Bank.

Aviation

Elara Capital has initiated coverage on aviation sector. It has assigned buy call for InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) with target price of Rs 1,737, SpiceJet with target price of Rs 170 and Jet Airways with target of Rs 610.

