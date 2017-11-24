App
Nov 24, 2017 08:44 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 2 stocks and 3 sectors are in focus today

Bajaj Auto, financials and internet sector, among others, are on the radar of analysts on Friday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bata

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Downgrade to Sell | Target: Rs 578

The brokerage said that premiumisation will support margin expansion. However, same-store-sales growth muted. Further, it expects revenue CAGR Of 9% & net profit CAGR Of 19% over FY17-19.

Bajaj Auto

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 4,197

The brokerage said that volume growth coupled with improving mix to drive margin expansion. Further, it said that regulatory changes were driving medium term visibility. Stability in markets like Nigeria, ramp up in new markets are driving revival in exports.

Financials

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA observed that it sees credit growth improving, reflecting combination of business normalization. It also expects the low base to continue for 1-2 months & start normalising thereafter. It also said that banks could benefit from an improvement in demand for working capital. The brokerage also expects credit growth of 10% yoy & banks with stronger deposit franchises could benefit. Its top picks are ICICI Bank & IndusInd Bank & SBI among the PSUs.

Internet

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA observed that e-tailing, online travel have still not reached potential & there is scope to expand. Online classifieds are impacted by weak macro environment, regulatory changes. It also said that logistics could get a boost from e-commerce expansion & outsourcing.

India Strategy

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA said that infra improvement, financial services penetration is visible. Further, it said that there are positive sentiments on Modi but youngsters want more from him. It sees rising credit penetration in auto sales.

