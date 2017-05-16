Buy, Sell, Hold: 2 stocks and 1 sector are on analysts’ radar today

Vedanta

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy

CLSA observed that Vedanta’s quarter on quarter growth was driven by higher volumes of Hindustan Zinc and aluminium business with better metal prices. It highlighted that the company was positive of a ramp up of Ali Smelters and potential for increase in iron ore mining caps. It expects payouts to be higher than 30 percent dividend policy announced by the firm.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 321

Macquarie said that Vedanta remained its top pick in the sector and that growth in earnings and deleveraging were key catalyst to the stock. The company’s dividend policy suggests 4 percent dividend yield floor in FY18-19. Volume growth in Zinc and Ali division drives 20 percent EBITDA and 36 percent EPS CAGR in FY17-19. It cut earnings per share estimates (EPS) by 3-11 percent for FY18-19 on stronger rupee/dollar and higher dividends.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 330

The global research firm believed its operating performance in Q4 was strong and the new dividend policy is a positive. It expects higher dividends after announcement of new dividend policy. It also adjust forecasts for the subsidiary DDT leading to EPS cuts of 13 percent /9 percent for FY18/19.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 329

The firm believes that Vedanta remains on track for strong volume growth in aluminium and zinc. It sees an improvement in cash flows with stable aluminium and zinc prices. Weaker profitability in the iron ore segment key negative surprise, it added.

Colgate

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 890

The company’s 2 percent volume decline raises concerns over the company’s moat that was considered invincible. It feels that Patanjali’s impact seems to be underestimated by industry reports. With the market moving towards Ayurveda, Colgate seems unprepared with only 1 product to offer.

Oil & Gas

