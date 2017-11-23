Buy, Sell, Hold: 2 stocks, 2 sectors are being tracked by investors today

Pharma

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA observed that US’s contribution to overall revenue/EBITDA was declining. Further, US margin for top three Indian generics at multi-year lows. Consolidation & geo-priorities are the key things to watch out for.

Kansai Nerolac

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Initiate coverage with Buy | Target: Rs 600

CLSA said that the firm’s decorative segment contributes more than half revenue, efforts are underway to drive share gains. It also said that the firm has a high leverage to capex revival which augurs well at this juncture. Price hikes, operating leverage & cost savings should drive >17% EPS CAGR over FY18-20.

Oil & Gas

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA observed that spot LNG was up 75% in four months and it expects a collapse in 2018. There are concerns on mis-priced long-term LNG contracts, which could resurface for the likes of GAIL. It suggests buying Gujarat Gas on any weakness in anticipation of collapse in spot LNG price in 2018.

Equitas

Brokerage: Investec | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 200

The brokerage said that the firm executed transition to bank quite well on all metrics but loan growth. It expects loan growth to accelerate going ahead. It sees RoA to expand from 0.6 percent in Fy18 to 1.8 percent in FY20. The firm’s CASA traction is better than peers.