Aug 29, 2017 09:15 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 1 stock and 2 sectors are on the radar of investors today

Sun Pharma, among others, are being tracked by analysts on Tuesday.

Sun Pharma

Brokerage: Nomura | Target: Rs 479

The brokerage house said that the stock price has more than halved from the peak, amid various concerns. The biggest drag, it said, has been the drag in US business. It also cut the FY18/19 earnings estimates by 65 and 32 percent.

Metals

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA maintained a buy on Hindalco and Vedanta, but prefers the latter. It updated EPS estimates for FY18-20 for Vedanta by 0-6 percent and 2-5 percent for Hindalco. The target for Vedanta was increased to Rs 380, while in case of Hindalco, it is Rs 290.

Telecom

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA said that Vodafone increased tariff aggression, while ARPU dilution risk remained. It has maintained underperform call on Bharti Airtel and sell on Idea.

