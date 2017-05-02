Buy, Sell, Hold: 1 sector and 2 stocks are on analysts’ radar today

Dabur

Analyst: Bank of America Merrill Lynch | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 280

The global financial firm believes that after demonetisation, Dabur was still 3-6 months away from normalcy. It also expects global business to be hurt in the first half of FY18. BofA ML also highlighted that the stock traded in line with its historic valuation despite a sharp fall in growth.

Analyst: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 300

The research firm termed Dabur’s Q4 revenue performance to be below expectations due to decline in overseas operations, while EBITDA was slightly ahead of estimates. This was due to a decline in advertising and promotions (A&P) spending and employee costs. It further added that growth may accelerate led by renewed investments on product innovation.

Analyst: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 331

Analysts at the firm expect FY18 to be strong with volume growth and market share. On the company’s financials, it said that the margin was boosted by lower A&P expenses and strong cost control. Furthermore, some of these cost control initiatives will help margins in FY18 as well, it added. However, rest of the domestic segments continued to decline on weak demand.

Analyst: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 254

Goldman Sachs termed Dabur’s Q4 performance to be in line with expectations, while adding that the near term outlook was challenging on the back of GST. It highlighted that competition remained high in honey, hair care and juices segment and hinted that the company may allow destocking rather than provide compensation due to GST.

The neutral rating on the stock was due to EBITDA CAGR of 9 percent compared to the average of 16 percent. For the stock, faster rural recovery remains the upside risk, while slower hair oil sales and slower international growth were the key downside risks.

Analyst: CLSA | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 290

CLSA has cut the earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3-5 percent and given the above rating due to the limited near term triggers.

Analyst: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 300

The research firm has valued the company on 35 times September 2018 estimates of EPS and models 13 percent CAGR in FY17-19.

Ambuja Cements

Analyst: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 220

The brokerage firm termed the company’s operational and overall performance in the March quarter to be in line with estimates. It sees Ambuja to be a beneficiary of the upcycle though it is still sometime away. CLSA believes that a potential merger with ACC could help drive synergy benefits. The management expects demand pick-up in medium to long term led by government’s infrastructure push, it added.

Analyst: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 246

Goldman Sachs has raised the CY17-19 EBITDA and EPS estimates by 1-10 percent and 3-20 percent, respectively. It also factored in the recent cement price hikes to arrive at this rationale for the stock.

Analyst: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 240

The brokerage house highlighted that Ambuja’s March quarter volumes surprised, but margins were disappointing. It expects the company to lose market share in the longer term.

Analyst: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 295

The global financial services firm expects strong pricing in the next quarter and has hence arrived at this call for the stock.

Autos

Analyst: Nomura | Top Pick: Maruti Suzuki | Reduce on Ashok Leyland

Nomura observed that passenger vehicles’ sales remained strong, but the numbers on M&HCVs were sharply disappointing. Maruti’s 24 percent year on year domestic volume growth was ahead of its estimates and is now factoring in 13 percent growth in FY18 volumes for the company. This implies 1.48 lakh units per month. For Ashok Leyland, the brokerage house sees downside risks to 37 percent estimated drop in April 2017 volumes.